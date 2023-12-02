Dr Clare Craig
Where did the dead go?
And where is the healthy vaccinee effect now?
5 hrs ago
The ongoing fight for data
UKHSA have finally released death data
7 hrs ago
Clare Craig
137
April 2024
Reflection on the last four years
Critique of the vaccine saviour narrative
Apr 3
Clare Craig
223
December 2023
Excess deaths in New Zealand
Is it really bucking the trend?
Dec 2, 2023
Clare Craig
54
October 2023
Disproportionate Dying
ONS deaths by vaccination status
Oct 1, 2023
Clare Craig
146
August 2023
A Tale of two winters
Second analysis of ONS death by vaccination status August 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Clare Craig
122
Who are all these extra vaccinated people?
Latest ONS data release analysis
Aug 27, 2023
Clare Craig
56
July 2023
Book Launch!
My first book has been published
Jul 9, 2023
Clare Craig
50
A miscarriage of diagnosis
Old post from 28th November 2020, copied across from www.logicinthetimeofcovid.com
Jul 9, 2023
Clare Craig
5
Characteristics of Patients on ITU
Old post from 12th October 2020, copied over from www.logicinthetimeofcovid.com
Jul 9, 2023
Clare Craig
3
Have you got COVIDITIS?
Old post from 13th Sept 2020, copied here from www.logicinthetimeofcovid.com
Jul 9, 2023
Clare Craig
2
Evidence for and against false positive COVID 'cases' in July and August
Old post from 12th Sept 2020, copied here from www.logicinthetimeofcovid.com
Jul 9, 2023
Clare Craig
1
