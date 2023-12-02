Dr Clare Craig

Where did the dead go?
And where is the healthy vaccinee effect now?
  
Clare Craig
The ongoing fight for data
UKHSA have finally released death data
  
Clare Craig
April 2024

Reflection on the last four years
Critique of the vaccine saviour narrative
  
Clare Craig
December 2023

Excess deaths in New Zealand
Is it really bucking the trend?
  
Clare Craig
October 2023

Disproportionate Dying
ONS deaths by vaccination status
  
Clare Craig
August 2023

A Tale of two winters
Second analysis of ONS death by vaccination status August 2023
  
Clare Craig
Who are all these extra vaccinated people?
Latest ONS data release analysis
  
Clare Craig
July 2023

Book Launch!
My first book has been published
  
Clare Craig
A miscarriage of diagnosis
Old post from 28th November 2020, copied across from www.logicinthetimeofcovid.com
  
Clare Craig
Characteristics of Patients on ITU
Old post from 12th October 2020, copied over from www.logicinthetimeofcovid.com
  
Clare Craig
Have you got COVIDITIS?
Old post from 13th Sept 2020, copied here from www.logicinthetimeofcovid.com
  
Clare Craig
Evidence for and against false positive COVID 'cases' in July and August
Old post from 12th Sept 2020, copied here from www.logicinthetimeofcovid.com
  
Clare Craig
