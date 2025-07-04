Speech at Together event

I was invited to speak at the Together event on 5 June 2025.

Here is a video of the full speech and the full transcript.

Good evening — and thank you, Alan, and the Together team, for the invitation to speak.

I’ll be honest: I don’t particularly enjoy seeing myself on a big screen or in the spotlight. That’s never been the point of any of this. Like many of you, I didn’t speak out for attention or reward — I spoke out because it was right.

And for doing so, me and many of us in this room were censored, smeared, or silenced.

We were called conspiracy theorists. Reckless. Dangerous.

But what we said — sometimes at great personal cost — is now being echoed by the very officials who once dismissed us. Sure, being vindicated feels good, but watching the narrative shift so unashamedly and unapologetically has been galling.

What has changed is not the facts. Those speaking the truth have remained consistent throughout. But the belief system used to categorise us changed. The framework was devised by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — a counterterrorism body, not a scientific one:

Misinformation is falsehoods shared through ignorance.





Disinformation is lies shared with malicious intent.





Malinformation is the truth — but considered damaging to the narrative or the government.





All were to be minimised and even silenced.

Let that sink in. Truth — rebranded as a threat.

The real danger wasn’t a virus or even just disastrous policies and ethical breaches — it was propaganda, and psychological manipulation - a system of information control that treated truth as an enemy:

That is why campaigning matters. That is why working together matters.

Those in power still live in a bubble where inconvenient truths remain unacknowledged.

It’s long past time to accept that lockdowns did not work and could not work. You cannot control an airborne virus. That’s not a technicality — it refutes the core claim used to justify lockdowns. The stickers, one-way systems, masking — all were scientific nonsense.

It is long past time to accept that deaths attributed to covid were not inevitable deaths due to a virus. They included overdiagnosis, as well as under treatment thanks to

“do not resuscitate orders”

denial of antibiotics and

overtreatment with respiratory depressant drugs - morphine and midazolam.

It is long past time to accept that injected vaccines did not work and could not work on a mucosal respiratory virus. Injected vaccines do not prevent infections and this was known before 2020 and has been admitted by Fauci since.

Infection rates among household contacts stayed at 10% before and after rollout.

The Waves of covid in the USA and across Europe as measured by virus in wastewater, hospitalisations or deaths were unchanged before and after the rollout.

However, every wave had an outlier in the data. The UK, Portugal and Ireland were outliers in summer 2021 after vaccination. It would be naive to claim a vaccine works if it only appears to work in three places. From 2022, the Omicron variant meant covid was far less deadly including for the unvaccinated.

Worse than lack of benefit, there was harm.

Since rollout, we’ve seen increased disability among working-age adults, and excess non-covid deaths including in countries with minimal prior covid.

Harm was seen across multiple organ systems. Biological mechanisms can explain this: vascular damage, immune attacks, cell death from inflammation. Our diagnostic systems separate symptoms by organ, as a result, the signal is diluted across categories and broader patterns are harder to detect. But the signal is clear in the totals. The total disability data is many times higher than any estimate of long covid.

The other clear signal is seen in mortality data. Cardiac-related ambulance calls in England spiked in 2021– by 50 to 100 additional incidents per day and remain elevated. But if unvaccinated people were driving the overall excess, we’d have to be dying in huge numbers — and why would we be? Data on deaths by vaccination status shows the vaccinated were healthier but died too much after the rollout.

The extra deaths were almost all cardiac mortality but post-mortems have become increasingly difficult to obtain. And even when they are carried out — tests for vaccine as a cause are inadequate and findings such as heart scarring or coronary artery inflammation are dismissed as not being vaccine related, even when no other cause is identified.

One example is the case of Adam Yeandle, a healthy 38-year-old father who suffered a fatal cardiac event shortly after a single Moderna dose - a drug known to cause inflammation of the heart. He developed fever and signs of heart inflammation but was unable to access a GP during lockdown and then had a heart attack. Doctors found a massive long clot in an inflamed coronary artery, with no coronary disease in the vessel wall. His heart surgeon described widespread inflammation, an abnormally thin heart muscle, and said the heart attack was clearly superimposed on another underlying pathology. Yet no post-mortem was performed, and the inquest recorded the cause as “natural.” If a case with such striking features of vaccine damage can be ruled ‘natural’, then our system for recognising and measuring vaccine harm is clearly not fit for purpose.

Too many deaths like Adam’s have been dismissed without thorough investigation. Bear this in mind when officials claim that the only vaccine-related deaths are those where vaccination appears on the death certificate.

Even where deaths have been admitted there has been a stubborn belief that sacrificing people was somehow worth it for a greater good. This is morally abhorrent.

From the outset HART and others raised alarms. We wrote letters, reviewed data and showed that official claims frequently contradicted the evidence.

In September 2022, HART had already shown — time and again — that the vaccines had not prevented infections or deaths. To try and finally be heard we used official UK government data — despite knowing its flaws and biases would exaggerate the benefit.

We asked one simple question:

How many people would need to be vaccinated to prevent a single covid labelled death during the Delta wave?

The results were staggering:

230 over-80s to prevent one death

Thousands of 50-69 year olds

Tens of thousands of 30-49 yr olds

Nearly 100,000 18-30 yr olds

Just think about that for a second. Nearly 100,000 young adults for one covid labelled death based on biased data.

The benefit claims didn’t hold.

A month later, in October 2022, the UK Health Security Agency finally presented almost identical calculations to ours but based on modelled assumptions. The benefits were still negligible to non-existent.

Finally, the Joint Committee for Vaccinations and Immunizations - JCVI - who make the recommendations began to reverse course: third doses were stopped for healthy under-50s, then under-75s, and eventually boosters were declared not cost-effective for anyone healthy under the age of… wait for it… 90 years old.





By 2024, only over-75s, care home residents, and those with severe immune conditions were eligible along with health and social care staff. By the end of that year, 86% of NHS staff had refused the autumn booster. They knew.

The public led the way. In the UK, only 10% of primary school children were vaccinated. Just half of secondary school children. That stands in sharp contrast to much of the western world and especially the USA where, horrifyingly, children as young as six months are still receiving routine boosters.

This difference was thanks to campaigners — HART, UK Medical Freedom Alliance, Perseus, Safer to Wait, and many others. People who came together — to write, speak, protest, and protect children. And we keep coming together because there is still more to do.

Some thought the covid inquiry would bring truth — but so far, it hasn’t.

It’s slow, politically cautious, and shaped by the same mindset that led us here. Those who got it wrong aren’t being seriously challenged, and those who were silenced are still excluded. They're talking to the wrong people if they want to learn lessons.

This isn’t a path to truth. It’s a path to self-justification.

HART applied for core participant status in the covid inquiry but was rejected. We were invited to submit a written statement — and we did.

At first, the inquiry’s legal team offered to help us upload our 1000 references to their clunky system.

But at the last minute, that support was withdrawn. Worse, we were told we could submit only 10% of the references we felt were needed to support our case.

As a result, our statement was only accepted after the vaccine module had almost finished.

By then, it was too late to shape the conversation.

We weren’t surprised. That’s why we had already begun working together with — the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, Perseus, and the Children’s Covid Vaccine Advisory Council — to share our findings publicly. That work is now available through the People’s Vaccine Inquiry.

Now, many of us believed that the United States — with its historic culture of open debate, decentralised governance and MAHA campaign— might lead the way out of this. That they might be the first to acknowledge the harms, and to correct course. But it is all so slow.

As of today, the CDC website continues to recommend covid vaccines for pregnant women and babies and many universities still require them for enrollment. Removing COVID shots from the childhood schedule helps legally — for liability reasons — but that is a long term game.

In the UK, pregnant women and students are also still being injected. Let me take you through why that is so outrageous.

In the eight months leading up to April 2021, when vaccines for pregnant women began in the UK, Eight pregnant women had died with a covid label, Seven were from ethnic minority backgrounds. Three were drug users. None were treated with antivirals or antibiotics, despite developing pneumonia. And all died after giving birth, when their postnatal care was frequently absent. These were not deaths because of viral attack. They were failures of care among those at most risk of pregnancy complications. Yet those 8 deaths led to claims that every pregnant woman needed to be injected.

In that first year, for each mother that died with a covid label there were 63,000 pregnant women who did not.

If the vaccine was a miracle that could prevent ALL covid labelled deaths — around 63,000 women and their babies have to be exposed to a novel product with uncertain consequences to prevent that death. That number should have been on every leaflet, every consent form, every press briefing. It was not— and women were never told the truth. They were told it was safe and essential. That it would protect mother and baby.

Officials ignored the rise in abortions for fetal anomalies during the early rollout. They refused to investigate the neonatal death spikes in Scotland that correlated with vaccines. After vaccines covid deaths doubled and there have been unprecedented clotting related deaths. No investigation. No pause. Just more injections.

Even now — in 2025 — the JCVI has declared the vaccines are not needed for pregnant women. But instead of ending the programme immediately, they’ve announced a phase-out in the autumn. Today, pregnant women in the UK are still being offered these injections— with no benefit, no accountability, and no informed consent.

What do we do? We can’t just ignore these issues. We need to focus on what needs to change to protect truth and public health long term.

We need medical professionals who do not accept every symptom and death after a positive test as related to a virus while simultaneously dismissing every symptom and death after a vaccine as a coincidence.

We need a coroner’s system that listens and responds to concerned relatives, that thoroughly investigates deaths and that is held accountable for its decisions.

We need drug regulators that don’t pretend they can weigh “benefit versus risk.” That should not be their job. Benefit depends on context and should be a personal discussion for each individual. The regulator’s job should be assessing and communicating risks - including potential unknown risks - and risks alone.

We need to dismantle the pandemic planning industry – people whose careers depend on worst-case scenarios — terrifying the public to justify their funding and authority. No one is allowed to ask: Is this proportionate? Are these assumptions even real? As far back as 2010, Dame Deirdre Hine warned in a government report that we must not treat pandemic modelers like court astrologers. And yet, that’s exactly what they became.

We need open debate with accountable experts who have a breadth of opinions, and public policy grounded in reality.

Change is slow — but we are not giving up.

We got here because we worked together. We spoke up — when it was hard, lonely and causing us direct harm. We made space for truth in a world that was doing its best to crush it.

There is strength in standing together. But I believe many of us have also felt the presence of something greater —A strength that wasn’t our own. For me, that strength came from God. And I believe He brought many of us together — not just for each other’s sake, but for truth’s sake. And through that strength we stood for ethical principles. Together, we forced change. Together, we moved the window for discussion.

For the future we know the formula:

Speak. Share. Stand. Together.

We didn’t change. The truth doesn’t change.



But because we stood together — the world has begun to.

Thank you.





