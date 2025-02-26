South East Asian countries seemed to be immune from covid before 2022 when Omicron arrived.

They were heavily vaccinated. If the vaccines worked then why have so many people died since 2022? Are the vaccines unsafe? Are we going to pretend that something else caused this simultaneous increase in mortality from March 2022?

These graphs show the cumulative excess mortality in red and the covid attributed cumulative mortality in black. The totals are comparable to Sweden and Canada.

In Sweden, a similar level of mortality has been reached with deaths still attributed to covid - did the vaccines not work? Whereas elsewhere, including Canada, there was an abrupt end to attributing deaths to covid in 2021 or 2022 but the excess kept coming.

Vietnam and Laos are have caught up with UK and USA

Did they not work or were they not safe? There isn’t a third option.