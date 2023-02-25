In my last post I explained that there is a population who are not included in the ONS deaths by vaccination status sample who I refer to as the ghost population. This population has a lower all cause mortality rate for the unvaccinated and a higher rate for the vaccinated.

Here I have repeated the analysis for covid deaths. The ONS have omitted a figure for the “ever vaccinated” by age for their data and the deaths by subgroups are often reported as <3 in the younger age groups. This makes analysis impossible for younger age groups so I have restricted analysis to the over 50s.

The results are totally different to the findings for all cause mortality. The ghost population has a lower covid mortality rate for the unvaccinated but also for the vaccinated. This makes the hypothesis of human bias (i.e. a bias introduced by people who were aware of the vaccination status before making subjective decisions on whether similar records counted as a match) that I put forward in my last post unlikely.

What is the ghost population?

The ONS have released data on a sample of the population providing data on deaths and population size by vaccination status. The sample includes those who matched a census record and a record in the vaccination database. Separately, they have provided death data for all matches in the vaccination database (table 5). The difference between the whole population and the population in the ONS sample I refer to as the “ghost population.” (See more detail here).

To simplify the issue I looked at the total mortality for all of 2022 (using the average of the population in each group over the period).

Here are the results for all cause mortality in 2022. In almost every case, as we saw before, the ghost all cause vaccinated mortality rate is higher than the ONS all cause vaccinated mortality rate and the ghost all cause unvaccinated mortality rate is lower than the ONS unvaccinated all cause mortality rate.

The same charts for the covid mortality rates are very different. For all cause mortality the deaths in unvaccinated ghosts are underrepresented whereas deaths in vaccinated ghosts are over-represented. For covid mortality both unvaccinated and vaccinated ghosts have an apparent under-representation of deaths.

My thoughts on why this should be are included in the next post.

In the meantime here are the covid mortality graphs per month by age group.