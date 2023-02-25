Dr Clare Craig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freecumbria's avatar
Freecumbria
Feb 25, 2023

Thanks for these analyses Clare, very interesting.

You can fill in the covid deaths in the younger age groups by subtracting the non-covid deaths from the all cause deaths in table 2. Don't use table 4 as there are more unknowns because of the male/female split. So if all cause deaths for an age group and month are 14 and non-covid deaths are 13, you can replace the <3 covid deaths with 1.

This leaves some <3 figures left but you can make guesses of these by looking at neighbouring months and comparing person years and deaths in these. Many are likely to be zero. The guesses aren't that material as long as your estimate is remotely sensible.

Should be possible to do 18-39 and 40-49 age groups as a result.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Clare Craig and others
harry's avatar
harry
Feb 26, 2023

Thanks for these interesting analyses as well!

If I'm not mistaken then there's a little error in your summary introduction.

Starting with a little nitpicking: it looks to me that you show not the average but the totals of each group over 2022 (basing myself on your monthly graphs for 70-79 in your earlier article). Correct?

In the 80+ all cause mortality graph for 2022, there the yearly totals don't seem to match your monthly rates, for example vaxed ONS av.800x12= ca.10'000/yr whereas your graph shows 20'000/yr.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Clare Craig
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clare Craig
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture