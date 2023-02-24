Dr Clare Craig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Smalley's avatar
Joel Smalley
Feb 24, 2023

I love the idea of rebellious old folk, swerving the system for their whole life, and living longer as a result!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chris Bateman's avatar
Chris Bateman
Feb 24, 2023

Many thanks for this detailed analysis. I must ask a question regarding this point: "The most fundamental question of all is whether any people trying to match identifying details in different datasets were aware of the vaccination status of the person who had died when they did that?"

Taking into account that ONS refused to provide any data for seven months and then returned with data arranged into new categories that do not line up helpfully with the historical data, the most parsimonious explanation appears to be that ONS are intentionally gerrymandering the data. What I still do not quite understand is why they would do this - they are not funded from pharmaceutical money like The British Heart Foundation, who have a fiduciary motive for their deceit, and they cannot protect the government from criticism because the 'opposition' party is even more rabidly pro-magical talismans than the government and wouldn't dream of calling them on this topic.

What motive do the ONS have to be purposefully distorting the presentation of this data? A few candidates are worth mentioning:

1. ONS contains a sufficient number Covidian true believers who are certain the vaccines work and thus consciously or unconsciously skew the data towards the result they expect or want

2. ONS is afraid of causing confidence in vaccination to slip even further than the recent nonsense already did, and is therefore intentionally engaging in a pernicious 'noble lie'

3. There is pressure on the ONS from somewhere else (where...?)

I suspect this is more of a question for the other people loitering in the comments than for you, Dr Craig. However, let me take the opportunity to thank you for everything you have been doing since 2020. It is greatly appreciated!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clare Craig
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture