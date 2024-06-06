Last week I wrote an open letter to Tracey Brown the Director to Sense About Science setting out why she was wrong that it was minority scientists who had destroyed scientific debate.

I promised in that letter that I would publish her response in the same forum.

This is the response: “Unfortunately Tracey has many pressing deadlines and will not be able to review your full article, or write a response for you Substack.”



I am unsurprised - what could she possibly have said in her defence?