Last week I wrote an open letter to Tracey Brown the Director to Sense About Science setting out why she was wrong that it was minority scientists who had destroyed scientific debate.
I promised in that letter that I would publish her response in the same forum.
This is the response: “Unfortunately Tracey has many pressing deadlines and will not be able to review your full article, or write a response for you Substack.”
I am unsurprised - what could she possibly have said in her defence?
As Clare mentioned, I was there too, and I regret not asking Tracey Brown this during the Q&A, as I wasn’t then aware of it:
"Do you still believe Fauci was standing up for science in 2020 and do you have any regrets for awarding a prize to him for so doing?”
https://senseaboutscience.org/activities/maddox-prize-2020/
⚖️ When it comes to the Covid injections, perhaps Tracey could respond to an issue that is one of ethics. Australian independent researcher Elizabeth Hart, with a new paper on ‘voluntary informed consent’: https://open.substack.com/pub/elizabethhart/p/misfeasance-in-public-office?r=20pd6j&utm_medium=ios