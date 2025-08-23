I do not like hyperbolic headlines - it is not my style. I much prefer to just state the facts and let people have their own emotional response it. However, this topic deserves attention and has been ignored for too long.



Here are the facts. The data is from CDC wonder.

The CDC suppresses data where there were fewer than 10 deaths in a month and a particular age group. They claim that not having these numbers (with no location information and no identifiers) in a cell in a spreadsheet protects people’s feelings. Personally, my emotions would be far more negative if my child’s death was erased from a dataset by the CDC than if it was included. But we’re back to emotions again!

In March 2020 through to June 2021 (17 months), there was not a single month where covid labelled deaths of children aged under 5 reached the reporting threshold. ZERO. For children aged 5 to 14 there were three months - July 2020, December 2020 and January 2021.

However, from August 2021 to December 2022 (17 months) deaths reached the reporting threshold in 10 months for under 1 year olds; 5 months for 1 to 4 year olds and 9 months for 5 to 14 year olds. What changed?

I will come to the full picture with annual deaths but lets just stick with the incomplete quarterly data a little longer to compare to older age groups. The graph below has quarterly deaths in over 75 year olds in dark blue. Note the following:

Deaths in Q3 2020 were the same as deaths in Q3 2021. Deaths were higher in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 when the most vulnerable in this age group were being vaccinated Deaths in Q1 2022, shortly after third doses, were comparable to previous quarters From Q2 2022 deaths are much lower thanks to Omicron

Now let’s look at the data that is disclosed on children. Deaths in under 5 year olds do not reach the reporting threshold until the second half of 2021. Deaths are far higher in 5-14 year olds from this time too.

But - as we saw - this is not the complete dataset. I wanted to include it all the same because the timing is important. Now let us turn to the annual data but by single year of age. N.B. there is still potential for data being suppressed in this scenario.

Now we can see (below) that there were in fact deaths recorded as being with covid in under 1 year olds in 2020. It is worth remembering that hospital air was full of virus infected people breathe out 100,000 virus particles a minute and a single aerosol containing virus that was breathed in and made it onto a swab could result in a positive test. Under 1 year olds were far more likely to test positive than other children because they were far more likely to be in hospital. Given the wide range of symptoms attributed to covid at the atmosphere around covid at the time, it is unsurprising that covid made it on to the deaths certificates. However, the numbers for children under 12 were too low to reach the reporting threshold in 2020. Then something changed.

In the UK, children were vaccinated well before approvals for their age group. Doctors are able to give drugs which are not yet licensed on a “compassionate” basis and did so. There is no reason to think that the situation was different in USA. When this practice began the deaths rose.

What is notable however is that the deaths for 12 to 17 year olds were far higher in 2021 - the year they were given up to three doses than 2022. In 2022, approvals were given for under 12 year olds and they had their worst year of covid labelled deaths.

Here we can see the annual deaths by single year of age. The fact 2022 was worse than 2021 for the younger age groups while the reverse is true for older ages is stark. The fact that 2021 and 2022 had far worse deaths than 2020 is also stark for all but the over 75 year olds. The last horror is that babies born to mothers who were vaccinated are still dying with covid beyond 2023.

Now we come to the annual data by 10 year age groups which should capture as many deaths as the CDC will allow us to see. Compare the distribution with the over 70 year olds in the charts above. Why do the children not see fewer deaths from 2022 with Omicron? Why is 2022 worse than 2020 for every age group? Why does Omicron result in the worst mortality for every group of children except those vaccinated in 2021? Why are the youngest age groups still dying so much in 2023 and 2024?

There are three possible answers to these questions:

Covid labelled deaths are not due to a virus. Deaths have been overdiagnosed and the higher prevalence of Omicron in hospital air meant more overdiagnosis in 2022 than before. Vaccines caused a period of immune suppression. The result was earlier infection in those susceptible to a particular variant but while the immune system was not functioning fully and therefore there were more deaths in this period than if there had been no vaccinations. A combination of the above.

When you see this you cannot unsee it. What is astonishing is how few people can look at this data and accept what it shows. Instead they form a labyrinth of excuses for why overdiagnosis or the vaccines could not possibly be a fault. It is a feat of intellectualism that could not be more dumb or more dangerous.



