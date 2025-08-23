Dr Clare Craig

Richard Axley
Aug 23

I dont think that you can leave out the fact that covid was treated differently. Without going (too) deeply, ir is well known that this was pushed on everyone when it was never even tested. For children especially it is bad. Whether its antibody dependant enhanced (ADE) or original antigenic sin (OAS) makes no difference. For these reasons alone (and many more) it should be withdrawn from market and we need more research on vaccine damage as well better knowledge of what exactly was injected. No disease was treated like this before, no early treatment, it was effectively forbidden for doctors to prescribe very well known, cheap and effective drugs. Fake studies were done on IVM and HCQ, with people in Brazil deliberately killed by known toxic amounts of HCQ. We have many studies (now) of effectiveness of these 2 drugs. They work, and that is why they were demonized. Doctors livelyhoods were taken away, for illegal reasons (doctors are allowed to prescribe "off label")

People in hospital were deliberately killed, often by withholding food and water. Many died from bacterial pnuemonia after antibiotics were withheld. I could go on. People were killed in order to push the "vaccine" (its not a vaccine although they changed the definition to anything that "helps" fight something)

Neil Pryke
Aug 23Edited

That explanation of the CDC's suppression of data is a knock-out..! Close it down NOW..!

