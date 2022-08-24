Dr Clare Craig

Great stuff Clare. Nothing seems to have changed in the year since I wrote this

Except in one sense, we now have a better idea who is doing this and it seems to be mostly driven by:

(1) the 77th brigade in the UK, who are funded by the British taxpayer to drive pharma propaganda and ensure the removal of any scientific voice (e.g. your or mine) from twitter. That contravenes the UK public interest disclosure laws and I will bet it breaks a few other laws. Eventually the British public will realise that their funds were skimmed to support pharma advertising and people died as a result. I would suggest the people involved start looking for lawyers soon.

(2) Individual "researchers" who are claiming to be experts without any track record of expertise and/or withhold conflicts of interest. It is unknown who is providing them their information, or whether they are incentivised to act as they do. This group would involve people like Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz (not a PhD), Susan Oliver (not a clinician), Victoria Male (not an obstetrician), Kyle Sheldrick (not a statistician) and Deepti Gurdusani (not a clinical epidemiologist). I'm sure there are others.

(3) Physicians who have a very limited (if any) pubmed track record, PhD or any statistical, public health or epidemiological expertise who are acting as experts in these fields.

(4) Other individuals with vested and demonstrable interests with Pharma, or involved government entities

(5) The COVID origins cover-uppers. Those people that "went to Wuhan" or wrote about how "the virus came from an animal" when the genomic sequences proved that it did not.

If anyone else wants to add to the list... Please feel free.

This boil is about to be lanced. Twitter seems to have serious security problems, and the take-over attempt by Elon Musk may become the catalyst, for Twitters old CSO who they fired in Feb. has just turned whistle blower. https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/23/politics/twitter-whistleblower-capitol-hill-briefings/index.html

There are rumours that one way the censorship function at Twitter is paid for is because Big Pharma pays exorbitant advertising rates on Twitter, but gets the censorship in the bargain. Also watch the revelations from Alex Berenson.

