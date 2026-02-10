I was inspired to write this (with the help of AI) after a genuine conversation at the dinner table - which did not extend this deeply.

Imagine it as a podcast:

Host: Our two guests tonight have never met, but they’ve been arguing with each other — through books, through lectures, through mutual friends — for years. One is an evolutionary biologist who thinks Darwin explained everything that matters. The other is a philosopher who thinks Darwin explained everything except what matters. We’ll let them sort it out.

Scientist: I want to start with something that should be obvious but apparently isn’t. The history of human knowledge is a history of science replacing religion. We used to think gods threw lightning bolts. Then we discovered electricity. We used to think the soul animated the body. Then we discovered biochemistry. Every time we open a gap in our understanding, religion rushes in with a story — and every time science catches up, the story evaporates. The trend line is clear. It only goes one way.

Philosopher: That’s a popular sermon. And I notice it is a sermon — you’re preaching to the converted, not making an argument. But let’s take it seriously. You say science replaces religion by explaining what religion merely narrates. Fine. Then let me ask you the simplest question in the world: why do you believe your explanations are true?

Scientist: Because they’re tested. Because they make predictions that succeed. Because a theory that can land a probe on a comet or sequence a genome is not just a nice story — it has purchase on reality.

Philosopher: I agree. It has purchase on reality. Those are your words, and I’d like you to notice how much weight they carry. “Purchase on reality” means your equations and models aren’t merely useful fictions. They correspond to something. There is a way things actually are, independent of what you or I prefer, and your science is getting closer to it. Yes?

Scientist: Obviously.

Philosopher: Then you believe in objective truth. Not useful models. Not socially constructed narratives. Not “what works for now.” You believe that when Einstein’s field equations describe the curvature of spacetime, they describe something real — something that was real before Einstein, before humans, before the Earth existed. Something that would still be true if every conscious being in the universe were annihilated.

Scientist: Yes. That’s just what science means.

Philosopher: Good. Then we agree on the most important thing. There is one truth. It is not invented. It is not a matter of perspective. It does not bend to power, culture, or popularity. It was there before us and it will outlast us. And your entire career is an act of submission to it.

Scientist: I wouldn’t use the word “submission” —

Philosopher: But it’s the right word. You don’t negotiate with the data. You don’t vote on the laws of thermodynamics. When reality contradicts your hypothesis, reality wins. Always. That’s not a partnership. That’s obedience. And I mean that as a compliment — it’s the most admirable thing about your profession.

Now. Here is my question. You have staked your life on the existence of objective truth. You pursue it at personal cost. You hold yourself and others accountable to it. You regard people who deny it — relativists, charlatans, ideologues — with something close to moral contempt.

Where, in your picture of the universe — atoms, forces, fields, natural selection — is there room for any of that?

Scientist: There’s plenty of room. Truth is simply what corresponds to the facts. And we discover the facts through observation, experiment, and reason.

Philosopher: And you trust observation, experiment, and reason because...?

Scientist: Because they produce reliable results.

Philosopher: Reliable by what standard?

Scientist: By the standard of prediction and replication.

Philosopher: Which you trust because...?

Scientist: Because they work.

Philosopher: “They work.” Antibiotic resistance also “works” — for the bacterium. Cults can “work” — they can reduce anxiety, build group solidarity, explain a frightening world. Propaganda “works” — it holds regimes together for decades. “It works” is a survival claim, not a truth claim. You need more than that.

Scientist: Fine. They work because they correspond to how things actually are. Happy?

Philosopher: Delighted. Because now you’re going in a circle. You trust science because it tracks truth. You know it tracks truth because it works. You know “working” means tracking truth because... you trust science. You have no foundation under any of it — just the circular confidence that the whole thing hangs together.

I’m not saying it doesn’t hang together. I think it does. I’m saying you’ve never asked why it hangs together — and the reason you’ve never asked is that the question leads somewhere that makes you uncomfortable.

Scientist: It doesn’t make me uncomfortable. I just don’t think it’s a real question. Science doesn’t need a philosophical foundation any more than breathing needs a philosophical foundation. You just do it.

Philosopher: Breathing doesn’t make truth claims. Science does. Every time you publish a paper, you claim to have discovered something real — not merely something useful, not merely something your brain happened to produce, but something that was already the case before you looked. That’s an extraordinary metaphysical commitment. And you’ve made it without noticing.

Scientist: I notice. I just don’t think it needs explanation. The universe is orderly. Our brains evolved to detect that order. End of story.

Philosopher: Ah. Now we’re somewhere interesting. “Our brains evolved to detect that order.” That’s your explanation for the fit between mind and reality?

Scientist: Yes. Natural selection shaped our brains to model the environment accurately enough to survive. Brains that tracked reality outcompeted brains that didn’t. Over millions of years, you get pattern recognition, causal reasoning, prediction. No mystery. No transcendence.

Philosopher: And that’s enough to explain quantum mechanics? String theory? The mathematics of eleven-dimensional manifolds? None of those had the slightest relevance to survival on the African savannah.

Scientist: That’s because you’re underestimating the real engine. It isn’t just natural selection. It’s sexual selection. And sexual selection is far more powerful, far more extravagant, and far more creative than you’re giving it credit for.

Philosopher: Then give it the credit. I want to hear the strongest version.

Scientist: Gladly. Sexual selection doesn’t optimise for survival. It optimises for display. And in a social, linguistic species like ours, the supreme display is the mind itself.

Think about what attracts a mate in a species where survival is already handled by the group. Not just strength — cleverness. Wit. Verbal dexterity. The ability to tell a story that holds a room, to improvise a solution no one else saw, to make someone laugh with an unexpected connection between two remote ideas. Creativity. Originality. Intellectual reach.

These are costly signals — honest advertisements of a brain running well. And once the cycle begins, it accelerates. Females who prefer cleverer males produce cleverer sons. Males who display more elaborate cognitive feats attract more mates. Generation after generation, the pressure rachets upward: bigger brains, more abstract thought, more capacity for novelty.

Music, art, humour, metaphor, mathematical elegance — all of it can be understood as the cognitive equivalent of the peacock’s tail. Not useful in any narrow survival sense. But dazzling. Attractive. Selected.

And here’s the key: this process doesn’t need a destination. It doesn’t need a cosmic blueprint. It just needs the relentless, competitive, escalating logic of mate choice. Give it a few hundred thousand years and you get minds capable of general relativity. Not because general relativity helps you survive — but because the kind of brain that could produce general relativity was, along the way, very good at impressing other minds.

That is the most parsimonious explanation we have. No God. No Logos. No transcendent Reason. Just a runway of cognitive escalation driven by the oldest force in biology: who gets to reproduce.

Philosopher: That was beautifully put. And I mean that — it was eloquent, vivid, and persuasive. Which is, of course, precisely the problem.

Scientist: How is that a problem?

Philosopher: Because you’ve just given me the most powerful possible reason to distrust everything you said.

Follow your own logic. If our minds are, at bottom, courtship organs — shaped not to track truth but to dazzle, persuade, and attract — then the more brilliant, eloquent, and compelling an argument is, the less reason I have to think it’s true. I should think it’s impressive. I should think it’s an effective display of cognitive fitness. I should think it would do very well at a dinner party. But truth? Truth doesn’t enter the equation. You’ve removed it from the selective landscape yourself.

Scientist: That’s an absurd consequence. Obviously some of our beliefs are true.

Philosopher: Obviously. But on your account, why? You’ve just told me that the driving force behind human cognition is not fidelity to reality but display value. The peacock’s tail is magnificent. It is not accurate. The nightingale’s song is exquisite. It is not a theory of ornithology. If our highest intellectual capacities are, at root, the human equivalent of plumage — then a seductive falsehood should outcompete an ugly truth every time. And you know as well as I do that, in practice, it often does.

Scientist: But science has mechanisms for filtering out the seductive falsehoods. Peer review. Replication. Falsification.

Philosopher: All of which depend on the assumption that truth matters more than display. That when a result is replicated, something real has been confirmed — not just a performance repeated. That when a theory is falsified, something objectively wrong has been identified — not just an unpopular display abandoned.

But on the sexual selection account, why should truth matter more than display? Where does that preference come from? Not from selection — you’ve told me selection rewards what impresses, not what’s accurate. Not from biology — biology is indifferent to truth as such. So where?

You are using the very faculty you’ve just explained away to tell me that your explanation is correct. You are asking a courtship organ to sit in judgement on the cosmos. And you are trusting its verdict absolutely.

Scientist: I trust it because the predictions work.

Philosopher: Predictions that “work” are predictions that match reality. And your confidence that they match reality — rather than merely producing a persuasive feeling of matching — rests on trusting your cognitive faculties to be truth-tracking. Which is exactly what your theory says they were never selected to be.

You’re in a loop. The theory explains the mind. The mind evaluates the theory. But the theory says the mind wasn’t built for evaluation — it was built for seduction. So either the theory is wrong about what minds are for, or you have no grounds for believing the theory is true.

Scientist: [pause] No. I’m not going to let you have that so easily. You’ve made a clever rhetorical move, but you’ve actually overplayed your hand. Let me show you why.

First: your regress problem isn’t mine alone. It’s yours too. You want to ground reason in God, or Logos, or some transcendent rational order. But how did you arrive at that conclusion? By reasoning. You used the very faculty in question to argue that the faculty needs a divine foundation. You’re in exactly the same loop I am. You’ve just hidden the circularity behind a longer word.

Philosopher: That’s a fair point. Go on.

Scientist: Second — and this is where I think you’ve been genuinely unfair to the biology — you’ve set up a false opposition between display and truth-tracking. In reality, they’re not separate. They converge.

Think about it. We’re not peacocks. A peacock’s tail is evaluated purely on appearance. But human cognitive display is evaluated in a world with consequences. If I’m a hominid boasting about where the game migrates, or which plants are safe, or how to navigate by the stars — and I’m wrong — people find out. And my reputation collapses. In a social species with language, memory, and reputation, being right becomes the most expensive and hardest-to-fake display of all. Charlatans get found out. Over thousands of generations, the pressure isn’t just toward impressive cognition — it’s toward reliable cognition. Because reliability is what you can’t fake.

So truth-tracking isn’t some miraculous bonus that selection stumbled onto by accident. It’s a predictable outcome of sexual and social selection in a species where claims can be checked. Display and accuracy aren’t opposites. Accuracy is the supreme display.

Philosopher: That’s the strongest version of your case, and I want to take it seriously. You’re saying that in a species with language and social memory, being right becomes reproductively advantageous — so selection can, over time, produce minds that genuinely track truth. Not as an accident, but as a consequence of the social environment.

Scientist: Exactly. And there’s a third point. Look at human cognition as it actually is. We’re riddled with biases. Confirmation bias, sunk-cost fallacy, tribalism, motivated reasoning, status-driven belief. We’re terrible at thinking clearly without training and discipline. We had to invent the scientific method precisely because our natural cognition is so unreliable.

Now, if our minds were fitted to reality by some divine rational order, why are they so badly fitted? Why do we default to superstition, and wishful thinking? Why did it take us two hundred thousand years to figure out that we needed controlled experiments?

Your picture predicts a mind that sees clearly. Mine predicts a mind that’s patchy, biased, half-aimed at truth and half-aimed at social success — which is exactly what we observe. The mess of actual human cognition is evidence for my account and against yours.

Philosopher: [pause] Good. Those are three serious arguments, and I owe you honest answers to each.

On the first — the regress. You’re right that I also use reason to argue for the trustworthiness of reason. But there’s an asymmetry you’re glossing over. On my account, reason is fitted to reality because reality is itself rationally structured — mind and cosmos share a common source. The circularity is of a benign kind: reason recognising its own home. On your account, reason is a tool shaped by pressures that are indifferent to truth. The circularity is vicious: a tool vouching for its own reliability when its designer — selection — never cared whether it was reliable in that way. Both of us are inside the circle, yes. But my circle was built for this. Yours was built for something else, and you’re hoping it happens to work here too.

On the second — truth-tracking through reputation. This is your strongest point, and I’ll concede a good deal of it. Yes, in a social species with memory, being right about practical matters confers advantage. I’ll grant that selection can push cognition toward local, testable, practical accuracy. Where to find water. When to plant. How to build a shelter.

But science doesn’t stop there, does it? Science reaches into domains where no reputation check is possible, where no ancestor ever benefited from getting the right answer, where the truth is so remote from everyday life that being right or wrong makes no difference to your social standing whatsoever. Quantum chromodynamics. The topology of spacetime. The mass of the Higgs boson. The internal structure of neutron stars.

No hominid ever lost a mate because they were wrong about the curvature of the universe. No reputation was ever destroyed by a mistaken view of quantum entanglement. These are truths so far beyond the reach of social verification that your reputational mechanism can’t touch them. And yet — and this is the astonishing thing — our mathematics reaches them. Our abstractions, developed for entirely other purposes, turn out to describe the deep structure of reality with extraordinary precision.

Your account explains why we might be locally reliable. It does not explain why we are cosmically reliable. That surplus — that uncanny reach of reason beyond anything selection could have calibrated it for — is the thing I keep pointing at. And you keep telling me it’s not there.

Scientist: Maybe it’s not as mysterious as you think. General cognitive capacity is general. A brain powerful enough to handle complex social dynamics, tool-making, and language might just incidentally be powerful enough to do abstract mathematics. You don’t need a separate explanation for each application. You need one powerful, flexible engine.

Philosopher: And why should a powerful, flexible engine — built for social navigation — happen to produce true descriptions of quantum fields? A powerful engine can produce powerful nonsense just as easily. The flexibility is precisely the problem. A mind that is general-purpose could go anywhere — and most directions are wrong. Why does it keep landing on truth when it ventures into domains utterly unrelated to its evolutionary purpose?

You keep offering mechanisms for how the engine was built. I keep asking why the engine’s outputs, in domains far beyond its original brief, happen to correspond to how things actually are. Those are different questions. And your mechanisms, however elegant, don’t touch the second one.

Now — your third point. The mess of human cognition. I’ll grant you this too, partly. We are biased. We are error-prone. We do default to superstition.

But notice what you just did. You listed all of our cognitive failures and called them failures. You said we’re “terrible at thinking clearly.” You said we “needed” controlled experiments because our natural cognition is “unreliable.”

Every one of those judgements presupposes a standard of clear thinking against which we fall short. You’re measuring human cognition against something — against what thinking ought to be — and finding it wanting.

Where does that standard come from? Not from evolution. Evolution doesn’t produce standards of correctness. It produces what survives. If biased thinking survives, then on evolutionary terms, biased thinking is a success. You can’t call it a failure unless you believe there’s something thinking is supposed to get right — some truth it is answerable to regardless of whether getting it right helps you reproduce.

So your very critique of human cognition — the claim that we’re biased, error-prone, and in need of correction — relies on exactly the kind of objective rational standard that your theory cannot generate.

The mess is real. But the fact that you can see it as a mess — that you can stand in judgement over your own cognitive evolution and find it falling short — that’s the thing your account can’t explain. You’re using the standard to critique the machinery. But on your view, there is no standard. There’s only machinery.

Scientist: [long silence] All right. I’ll concede something. I can’t fully explain, on purely evolutionary grounds, why abstract mathematics maps onto deep physical reality. I can give you plausible partial stories — general cognitive capacity, cultural accumulation, selection for accuracy in social contexts that then generalises. But I admit there’s a gap between those stories and the actual reach of scientific knowledge. I don’t think the gap requires God. But I acknowledge it’s there.

What I won’t concede is that your alternative is any better. Saying “God” or “Logos” doesn’t explain the fit between mind and cosmos. It just names it. It puts a label on the mystery and calls the label an explanation.

Philosopher: That’s the most honest thing you’ve said tonight. And I think you’re half right. Naming a mystery is not the same as explaining it. I’ll accept that charge.

But notice where we’ve arrived. You’ve conceded that the reach of reason beyond evolutionary purpose is genuinely puzzling. You’ve conceded that you can’t fully derive the trustworthiness of cognition from selection alone. And you’ve just used the word “gap” — which means you see it too. The question isn’t whether the gap is there. It’s what kind of gap it is.

If it’s a gap in our current knowledge — something a better evolutionary story might eventually close — then you’re right to wait. But if it’s a gap in principle — if no account of selection pressures, however detailed, can ever bridge the distance between “this belief helped organisms reproduce” and “this belief is true” — then something else is needed. Not as a stopgap. As a foundation.

Scientist: And you think that foundation is — what? A rational universe that is meant to be understood?

Philosopher: I think the universe is the kind of place where understanding is possible. Not by accident. Not as a by-product of mating competition. But because intelligibility is woven into the fabric of things — and minds like ours are, somehow, answerable to it.

You can refuse to call that God. But let me put the question differently.

Scientist: Go ahead.

Philosopher: You’ve spent your career pursuing truth. Not useful falsehoods, not comforting stories, not impressive displays — truth. You’ve sacrificed for it. You’ve corrected yourself when the evidence demanded it, even when the correction was embarrassing. You’ve held yourself accountable to a standard you didn’t invent, can’t see, and can’t weigh.

Why?

Scientist: Because that’s what science is.

Philosopher: Yes. But why does it matter? Not “why is it useful” — why does it matter? Why should truth command your loyalty? Why is an honest result better than a flattering one? Not more practical — better. You feel the force of that word. Every scientist does.

Scientist: It’s... it’s just what intellectual integrity requires.

Philosopher: Requires. There it is. Not “suggests.” Not “incentivises.” Requires. That’s a moral word. An obligation. And obligations don’t come from selection pressures. Selection pressures produce tendencies, inclinations, drives. They don’t produce duties.

Yet you live as though truth has a claim on you — a claim that overrides comfort, popularity, career advantage, and sometimes even safety. Where does that claim come from?

Not from your genes — they’d prefer you to say whatever helps you reproduce. Not from society — society often rewards the convenient lie. Not from nature — nature is indifferent to what you believe, so long as you survive.

So where?

Scientist: [silence]

Philosopher: That obligation — the quiet, stubborn sense that you owe something to truth, that getting it right matters in a way that goes beyond strategy — is the deepest thing in your intellectual life. It’s more fundamental than any theory you’ve ever tested. It’s what makes you a scientist rather than merely a clever animal.

And it is the one thing your worldview has no room for.

Scientist: [long pause] So what are you actually proposing?

Philosopher: Something very modest. I’m proposing that if you take science seriously — not just as a tool, but as a way of knowing — then you are already committed to a picture of reality that your materialism cannot accommodate.

You are committed to objective truth. You are committed to the rational order of nature. You are committed to the trustworthiness of reason. You are committed to the idea that mathematical structures in a human mind can mirror the mathematical structure of the universe.

None of those commitments follow from atoms in motion. None of them follow from sexual selection. None of them follow from survival of the fittest. They are the preconditions of science, not its conclusions.

You can refuse to call any of that God. That’s your prerogative. But you should recognise that you are a man who has furnished an entire room with transcendence — truth, reason, order, intelligibility, the strange fitness of mind to cosmos — and simply refuses to name the room he’s standing in.

Scientist: Or maybe I’m standing in a room that doesn’t need a name.

Philosopher: Perhaps. But then answer me one last question.

You began by saying science and religion are in competition. That science deals in evidence, and religion deals in stories.

But you’ve just spent this entire conversation relying on things no experiment has ever confirmed: that truth is objective, that reason is trustworthy, that the universe is intelligible, that your mind — shaped by the pressures of sexual competition — is nonetheless capable of genuine knowledge about the deepest structures of reality.

Those aren’t scientific findings. They’re articles of faith. Very reasonable faith, in my view. But faith nonetheless.

So here is the irony. Of all people, the scientist should be the first to say: there is one truth, it is not invented, it is not reducible to what works or what impresses, and my life’s work depends on it absolutely.

You already believe that. You just won’t let yourself say it.

And that, I’d suggest, is not a position of intellectual courage. It’s a kind of shyness.

Scientist: It’s not shyness. It’s discipline. I don’t name what I can’t test. And I notice you’ve spent this entire conversation trying to get me to say the word “God” when all I’ve actually committed to is that reality is consistent and that good methods can detect that consistency. You haven’t shown me anything that requires transcendence. You’ve shown me that science has preconditions. So does digestion. That doesn’t make it sacred.

Philosopher: [laughs] That’s good. But digestion doesn’t pursue truth at personal cost. You do. And that’s the thing you keep stepping over.

Scientist: I pursue truth because I find it satisfying. Because understanding the world is one of the deepest pleasures a human being can experience. And yes — since you’re about to ask — that satisfaction is almost certainly a product of sexual selection. Deep thinking, the thrill of insight, the obsessive drive to solve a problem no one else has cracked — these are exactly the kind of costly, hard-to-fake cognitive displays that would have been enormously attractive in an ancestral environment. The scientist at the blackboard and the musician on stage are doing the same thing at the biological level: demonstrating a mind working at the limit of its powers. The fact that it feels like a calling doesn’t mean it is one. It means selection made it feel that way, because the ones who felt that drive reproduced more than the ones who didn’t.

So yes — deep thinking is sexual selection. The sense of vocation is sexual selection. Even this conversation, if we’re being honest, is two males displaying cognitive fitness for an audience. And I’m comfortable with that.

Philosopher: I know you are. And that comfort is exactly what worries me.

Because you’ve just told me that your love of truth — the thing that gets you out of bed, that keeps you at the bench when the grant money runs out, that makes you retract a paper when you find an error that no one else would have caught — is a mating strategy. A very refined one. But a mating strategy.

And that means — follow your own logic — it is not aimed at truth. It is aimed at the appearance of truth. At the display of rigour. At the performance of integrity. Because that’s what selection rewards. Not the thing itself, but the signal.

Scientist: The signal and the thing converge. I’ve already made that argument. Being genuinely right is the best display.

Philosopher: Sometimes. In domains where you can be checked. But you’ve also just described science as an obsessive drive to solve problems no one else has cracked. Problems at the frontier. Problems where, by definition, hardly anyone can evaluate whether you’re right. Problems where the display value of a brilliant-sounding solution massively outweighs the reputational cost of being subtly wrong — because the wrongness may not be detected for decades, if ever.

In those conditions — the very conditions where science is doing its deepest, most ambitious work — your own theory predicts that display will decouple from truth. The incentive is to be dazzling, not to be correct. To publish, not to replicate. To build elegant theories, not to test them. And if you look at the state of modern science — the replication crisis, the perverse incentive structures, the prestige bias, the file-drawer effect — you might notice that your theory’s prediction is exactly what we observe.

So you have a choice. Either the pathologies of modern science are your theory working correctly — display decoupling from truth, exactly as sexual selection predicts — in which case science at its most ambitious is inherently unreliable. Or those pathologies are failures, departures from a standard of integrity that science is supposed to uphold — in which case that standard is not a product of display. It is the thing that judges display and finds it wanting.

You can’t have it both ways. You can’t say the drive to do science is sexual selection and that science has a duty to be honest. Because duties don’t come from display. They come from somewhere else.

Scientist: [long pause]

Philosopher: You told me a few minutes ago that you pursue truth because you find it satisfying. I believe you. But I also think you’re selling yourself short.

Because I’ve read your work. And there are moments in it — moments when you’ve followed the evidence into conclusions that were unpopular, that cost you professionally, that made your life harder — where “satisfying” is the wrong word entirely. The right word is compelled. You felt that you had to say what was true, even though it would have been easier, safer, and more advantageous to stay quiet.

That “had to” is not a display. It’s not a strategy. It’s not a dopamine hit from cognitive performance. It’s the thing every honest scientist has felt and no evolutionary account has ever explained: the sense that truth has a claim on you. That you are answerable to something that doesn’t care about your career, your reputation, or your reproductive success.

You are the living refutation of your own theory. Your life’s work is an act of loyalty to something that, on your account, does not exist.

And I think — though you’ll deny it tonight, and probably tomorrow — that somewhere very quiet, underneath all this confident materialism, you know that.

Scientist: [pause] I think you’ve given me something to think about.

Philosopher: That’s all I ever wanted.

Scientist: Though of course, you realise I could say that response was itself sexually selected — a display of gracious concession, very attractive in a high-status male —

Philosopher: [laughing] And there it is. The theory that explains everything, including its own refutation. Which is, of course, exactly why it explains nothing.

Scientist: [laughing] We’ll pick this up next time.

Philosopher: I look forward to it.