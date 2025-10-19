From 2006-2017 including when the WHO changed the definition of ‘pandemic’ and oversaw the swine flu episode, it was under the leadership of Margaret Chan, a Hong Kong born Canadian doctor. She was openly backed by Beijing and after 2006, the WHO began shifting closer to China’s interests. That change in tone set the stage for what followed. China later lobbied hard for the installation of Dr Tedros Ghebreyseus as the first Director General of the WHO with no medical qualification in 2017.[1] With a Dr in front of his name he was trusted even though he had no medical qualification. Aspects to his record that might have reduced trust were not widely shared. Within three months of taking office he announced a strengthened partnership with China. Five months later he appointed Robert Mugabe, the now deceased Zimbabwean tyrant, as a WHO “goodwill ambassador”.[2] That decision made it clear how dramatically the character of the organisation had changed.

Lockdown

In January 2021, I co-signed an open letter to intelligence services warning that the CCP had exported a policy experiment — lockdowns — to the world.[3] Lockdown had never appeared in any Western pandemic planning, not even in 1918. The letter highlighted how Western authorities placed blind faith in the CCP: from PCR tests based on theoretical in silico genome fragments; to alarmist modelling from Imperial College who advertise themselves as “UK’s number one university collaborator with Chinese research institutions”, to ventilation guidelines taken from early Chinese hospital reports that later proved dangerous.[4] Almost none of it was independently checked.

The factors that led to lockdown are complex and author, Ben Irvine, has explained the nuance.[5] In Wuhan itself there were long‑standing environmental activists who already blamed the authorities for failing to protect the city from pollution. When Covid appeared, they seized on it to prove their point that Beijing was reckless about public health, helping to stoke local hysteria. Some of the early clips of people collapsing in the street may well have come from these campaigners and their networks. By mid‑January 2020, reports suggested that Wuhan’s hospitals were close to paralysis and that medics and teachers were refusing to work. Facing a mutiny of professionals and a city on the edge, Xi Jinping was effectively pushed into authorising a lockdown to restore order locally, not as a national blueprint. Yet he quickly saw how the policy could turn panic into submission, and he exported it abroad. The CCP were paying up to 2 million citizens to post on social media and these accounts flooded Twitter with messages which portrayed lockdown as a global consensus and to suggest that Westerners were begging for similar restrictions.[6][7],[8] A satirical song was shared online in Chinese, “After brainwashing, wash your hands and your face”.[9] The WHO, while not recommending it, duly commended the measure as a “new standard for outbreak response.” From that moment, pressure on governments came from every direction – above through international agencies and below through domestic unions and fear‑driven activism. In the United Kingdom, threats from the National Education Union were decisive. The policy spread faster than the virus itself.

During that period the organisation was fronted by Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist serving as a senior WHO adviser and its liaison in China. When a reporter asked him on live video if the WHO would discuss Taiwan’s independent response to covid, he pretended not to hear the question, terminated the call, and then rejoined only to say, “Next question, please, we’ve already talked about China.” [10] It was one of the defining moments of 2020. A WHO representative publicly refused to acknowledge Taiwan rather than offend Beijing. From 2021, the claimed flat plateau in covid deaths in China became a more organic looking tiny increase. Our World in Data, the Oxford based data repository referenced by governments and media alike, had folded Taiwan’s data into the Chinese dataset, erasing Taiwan a second time.[11]

Data control

Vaccine design was based on the first genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 released by Beijing in January 2020. That single unverified file became the basis for Western vaccine design. The same Chinese sequence was adopted as the template for global testing. The fact that later sequencing aligned with it does not mean the Chinese sequence was an exact representation of the viral genome – alignment means it approximates the sequence not that it was exactly the same. None of the subsequent sequences matched it exactly. It should never have been accepted uncritically – especially given that China’s 2011 submission to the UN Biological Weapons Convention had openly discussed how to “increase the destructiveness of biological weapons”. It said,

Foreign genes or viruses can be introduced into the target population asymptomatically by means of gene-therapy vectors, enabling a biological weapon attack to be mounted covertly.[12]

Only naivety and gullibility or else forgetfulness can explain how CCP was trusted given that history on record.

Inside China, every scientific paper on covid was screened and edited by the Ministry of Science before release.[13] Chinese papers flooded the international medical literature and were quoted as “The Science”. There will always be honourable scientists in China, but under a political state their work is never independent. The volume and the detail to which every topic was covered should have triggered scepticism. Instead, the world bowed.

The Chinese Communist Party’s influence within the WHO reached new heights in May 2022, when Beijing secured a seat on the organisation’s executive board. Journalist Ross Clark said WHO had lost all credibility, writing,

America and Canada apart, [the board] is stuffed with small countries, many with lousy human rights records, which will not dare to challenge China or which will not have the political clout to do so.[14]

He was not wrong. The WHO is no longer a neutral health body; it has become a political instrument.

The Treaty Trap

In 2023, the WHO proposed a new Pandemic Treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations. Although later watered down, these show an intent for the WHO having unprecedented power and it seems reasonable to be concerned that there will be mission creep over time. Even if these changes could be attributed to bureaucratic expansionism the effect is much the same. The original wording included requiring countries to allocate at least 5 percent of health budgets and an unspecified percentage of GDP to pandemic preparedness.[15],[16] They wanted a global database of all travellers including vaccination certificates, passenger locator forms and biometric identifiers and the morphing of the vaccine passport infrastructure into digital ID plans globally will enable that. They also sought control over global supply chains and pandemic stockpiling, regular pandemic simulations, deployment of a global health workforce and mandatory sharing of resources and data. The initial proposal even suggested removing a line saying the basis of the regulations should be based on

full respect for the dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons.[17]

These measures would have pushed us closer to the WHO being able to impose restrictions on national and individual liberties during emergencies. Even if sovereignty was not officially over turned and even if politicians wanted to take a different course, they would struggle to persuade civil servants and the public that they should ignore the WHO.

Governance control

The WHO constitution itself was written during a period of pathological optimism and contains no real safeguards against dictatorial behaviour. The Director General already has absolute discretion to declare a “pandemic” or a “potential pandemic”. Tedros tested that power in 2022, when he overruled the Emergency Committee that he had installed, to declare a Monkey Pox Public Health Emergency of International Concern or PHEIC (pronounced ‘fake’). This is the highest alert before declaring the outbreak a pandemic. He said about the committee’s vote,

Nine and six are very, very close. Since the role of the committee is to advise, I then had to act as a tiebreaker.[18]

This is what unaccountable power looks like.

In July 2022, the WHO appointed Susan Michie – the British behavioural psychologist and long-time communist who helped run the UK’s covid “nudge” project responsible for the fear strategy – to chair of its behavioural advisory group.[19] She will chair their Technical Advisory Group on Behavioural Insights and Sciences for Health – presumably population behavioural manipulation is now part of WHO strategy.

Then under its One-Health banner the WHO claimed authority over human, animal and environmental health to prevent zoonotic disease. Sacrificial culling of animals can then be justified in the name of controlling disease outbreaks.[20] Millions of poultry have been culled in the latest avian flu panic, which is particularly galling when not only is the virus airborne but the wild bird population cannot be culled. The illogical and unscientific nature of these measures make them appear like ritualistic sacrifices to appease “Pandemic Gods”. The breadth of control it seeks is astonishing.

Strategic control

In October 2025, Tim Shipman reported in The Spectator how Beijing had been allowed to purchase a company operating a secure hub used for internal government communications.[21] Data was breached for months. When the briefed, both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were reportedly “open-mouthed in amazement.” No one was dismissed.

Meanwhile, China still pushes for its immense new embassy on the Royal Mint site in London, directly above critical City of London data cables.[22] The first planning application was blocked after security warnings, but the project remains “under review”.

Then came the collapsed Chinese espionage case under Keir Starmer. Two men accused of passing parliamentary intelligence to China had their case thrown out because prosecutors would have had to prove China was an “enemy state” under the 1911 Official Secrets Act.[23] Starmer’s team decided doing so would be “unhelpful.” The result was a gift to Beijing and fury inside MI5, MI6, and GCHQ.

At the same time, Britain is negotiating to hand the resource-rich Chagos Islands to Mauritius, with Chinese-linked firms poised to win mineral rights, while Britain even pays compensation.[24] We foot the bill; China takes the assets. Scientific capture and information capture have become strategic capture.

The idea of pandemics was born in fear and has been used for profit by vested interests. The WHO has become the ultimate wolf in sheep’s clothing, retaining its benign reputation among the public while pursuing an authoritarian agenda. On 4 December 2024, the US House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic – composed of Republicans and Democrats – voted unanimously to adopt its final report, which stated,

The WHO’s response to the COVID19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties. Further, the WHO’s newest effort to solve the problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic – via a ‘Pandemic Treaty’ – may harm the United States.[25]

Washington has withdrawn from the WHO, but the pandemic-industrial complex – the bureaucracies, academia, and think-tanks addicted to emergency funding – remains intact. It will be hard to dismantle while politicians without scientific training continue to outsource judgment to scientists whose careers depend on perpetual alarm.

If you had read this in 2019, you’d probably have agreed that the calls for expensive and undemocratic pandemic preparedness were political creations born of exaggerated fears of what viruses can do. Do not let five years of propaganda make you think differently now. The machinery for control is now built. Any virus will be the least of our worries.

[1] Ghitis, F. (2017, October 25). Another week, another scandal at the United Nations. The Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/democracy-post/wp/2017/10/25/another-week-another-scandal-at-the-united-nations

[2] Wheaton, S. (2018, January 10). World’s doctor gives WHO a headache. Politico.eu. https://www.politico.eu/article/tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-gives-who-a-headache

[3] Senger, M. P., Rudin, S. A., Craig, C., Spalding, R., Hillier, R., Hoar, F., Sabhlok, S., O’Shea, B., Nawaz, M., & Dolan, S. (2021, January 10). The Chinese Communist Party’s global lockdown fraud: Open letter to intelligence services. https://ccpgloballockdownfraud.medium.com/the-chinese-communist-partys-global-lockdown-fraud-88e1a7286c2b

[4] Imperial College London. (n.d.). China & Imperial [Archived webpage]. Retrieved October 19, 2025, from https://web.archive.org/web/20201231155935/https://www.imperial.ac.uk/about/introducing-imperial/global-imperial/east-asia/china/

[5] Irvine, B. (2023). The truth about the Wuhan lockdown: And how the world became Wuhan [PDF]. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TMARjHP9MM3eDMZ2oFQPf04LWRyKYWg–/view

[6] King, G., Pan, J., & Roberts, M. E. (2017). How the Chinese government fabricates social media posts for strategic distraction, not engaged argument. American Political Science Review, 111(3), 484–501.

[7] Irvine, B. (2023). The truth about the Wuhan lockdown: And how the world became Wuhan [PDF]. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TMARjHP9MM3eDMZ2oFQPf04LWRyKYWg–/view

[8] Bechis, F., & Carrer, G. (2020, March 31). How China unleashed Twitter bots to spread COVID-19 propaganda in Italy. Formiche. https://formiche.net/2020/03/china-unleashed-twitter-bots-covid19-propaganda-italy/

[9] Dodsworth, L. (2021). A state of fear: How the UK government weaponised fear during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pinter & Martin. ISBN 978-1780667201.

[10] Hong Kong Free Press. (2020, March 29). Top WHO doctor ends interview after question on Taiwan. https://hongkongfp.com/2020/03/29/video-top-who-doctor-bruce-aylward-ends-interview-after-question-on-taiwan

[11] Ritchie, H., Mathieu, E., Rodés‑Guirao, L., Appel, C., Giattino, C., Ortiz‑Ospina, E., Beltekian, D., & Roser, M. (2021). Our World in Data: Coronavirus pandemic (COVID‑19) dataset. University of Oxford. https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-source-data (Note in metadata: “China (includes Taiwan)”).

[12] United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs. (2011). New scientific and technological developments relevant to the Convention: Background information document (Addendum), submitted by the Implementation Support Unit [PDF]. United Nations Digital Library. https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/717792

[13] Qiu, J. (2020, April 17). China’s COVID‑19 research papers are subject to extra screening. Nature News. https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-01081-6

[14] Clark, R. (2022, May 28). The World Health Organisation has lost all credibility. The Spectator. https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-world-health-organisation-has-lost-all-credibility

[15] World Health Organization. (2023, February 1). WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (“WHO CA+”). Apps.who.int. https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb4/A_INB4_3-en.pdf

[16] Bell, D. (2023, February 1). Amendments to WHO’s international health regulations: An annotated guide. Brownstone.org. https://brownstone.org/articles/amendments-who-ihr-annotated-guide

[17] HART. (2023, February 17). Will the WHO regulation amendments do more harm than good? Hartuk.subsstack.com. https://hartuk.substack.com/p/will-the-who-regulation-amendments-do-more-harm-than-good

[18] Mateus, B. (2022, July 24). WHO Director-General declares monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. Wsws.org. https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/07/25/bcgm-j25.html

[19] British professor who is member of the Communist Party appointed chair of WHO advisory group.” (2022, July 25). The Telegraph. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/07/25/british-professor-who-member-communist-party-appointed-chair/

[20] The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations. The World Organization of Animal Health. World Health Organization. (2019). Taking a multisectoral, one health approach: A tripartite guide to addressing zoonotic diseases in countries. Iris.who.int. https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/325620/9789241514934-eng.pdf?sequence=1

[21] Shipman, T. (2025, October 19). Here be dragons: The truth about Chinese espionage. The Spectator. https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/here-be-dragons-the-truth-about-chinese-espionage

[22] Foster, P., & Chorley, M. (2024, April 9). China’s plans for vast new embassy on Royal Mint site blocked on security grounds. The Telegraph. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/04/09/china-embassy-london-royal-mint-security-risk-blocked

[23] BBC News. (2025, September 14). China spy case dropped because Official Secrets Act ‘did not define enemy state’. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66771472

[24] UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. (2025). UK‑Mauritius negotiations on the Chagos Islands (Briefing Notes). https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/chagos-islands-negotiations

[25] United States House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. (2024, December 2). Final report: COVID Select concludes 2-year investigation, issues 500+ page final report on lessons learned and the path forward [Press release]. https://oversight.house.gov/release/final-report-covid-select-concludes-2-year-investigation-issues-500-page-final-report-on-lessons-learned-and-the-path-forward/