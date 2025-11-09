Dr Clare Craig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Sea Rat's avatar
The Sea Rat
19h

We like stories and we don't like numbers I guess. Numbers take time and effort to process, even if they're simple

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
20h

Great Logic..! If only logic, common-sense and ethics had been given more regard five or six years ago, in particular...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clare Craig
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture