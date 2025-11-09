When we teach children mathematics, we often use simple numbers to explain a concept before asking them to apply it to more complex situations.

For vaccines, we can do the same.

Meet Dr Sane. She is about to travel to Sierra Leone to help during an Ebola outbreak. She is nervous about the risk this poses to her own health — and her life.

Being a rational doctor, she looks up the statistics.

During the 2014–2016 outbreak, a frightening 8 % of local healthcare workers caught Ebola. Across the whole outbreak, 40 % of infected people died, and shockingly among local healthcare workers, the fatality rate was closer to 60 %.

By contrast, only a handful of Western doctors were infected, and nearly all survived. In fact, among 27 healthcare workers treated in Europe and North America, the mortality rate was 18.5 %.

The Sales Pitch

Enter Dr Quack, who has a new product to sell – an Ebola vaccine.

Dr Quack: I think I might be able to interest you in a vaccine before you go.

Dr Sane: Absolutely – tell me more!

Dr Quack: Initial studies showed this vaccine was outstanding – it prevented 90 % of cases!

Dr Sane: That sounds impressive. Let me just compute what that might mean for me.

The Calculation

Dr Sane:

If I were a local healthcare worker, my risk of infection would have been around 8 % and if infected, my chance of dying would be around 60 %. That is an overall 1 in 20 risk of death.

Huge.

But for someone like me, working with full protective equipment and access to evacuation, my risk of catching Ebola might be closer to 1 in 200, and if infected, my chance of dying (based on Western-treated cases) would be ~19 %.

That’s an overall 1 in 1,000 risk of dying.

I’m interested — for both myself and my colleagues.

Scaling It Up

Dr Quack: Remember — 90 % effective!

Dr Sane:

Okay. For my local colleagues: if we take a huge number, say 10,000 of them, about 800 would be infected, and around 500 would die.

With your vaccine, only 80 would be infected and perhaps 50 would die and 450 would be saved by taking the product.

That means roughly a 1 in 22 chance of benefiting.

Impressive.

For me and my Western colleagues without your product: if 10,000 doctors attended, perhaps 50 might be infected and 10 die.

With your vaccine, infections fall to 5 and deaths to 1. That is a 1 in 2,500 chance of benefiting .

Not so impressive – but I still don’t want to die, so maybe…

The Twist

Dr Sane: How safe was it?

Dr Quack: It was safer than getting infected.

Dr Sane: Excuse me, what? That’s not reassuring. At an individual level, that could still be true while you injected something that killed half my colleagues!

(N.B. This is the same population-level argument often used in public discussions of covid vaccines.)

Dr Quack: Oh no, no — I meant that for the whole population, the virus kills more.

Dr Sane: Let’s see.

If we go back to our example of 10,000 local colleagues with no vaccine 500 would have died and we calculated you might save 450 lives. If your vaccine killed 450 in 10,000, you could truthfully claim it was “safer than the virus” – but my colleagues would have equal odds of being saved or killed. That doesn’t sound like progress. It would be like spinning a giant roulette wheel with 100 spaces where 5 would mean I had saved my life but 5 would mean I died. No thanks.

Dr Quack: Oh no, no – you misunderstand. It is less deadly that Ebola is for Western doctors - less than 1 in a 1,000!

Dr Sane: Ah, why do you keep moving the goalposts? That’s different. Let’s compute again.

If Ebola kills 10 in 10,000, then suppose your product kills 9 in 10,000.

For my colleagues, instead of 800 infections with 500 deaths, there’d be 80 infections and 50 deaths.

So my colleagues would have a 9 in 10,000 chance of dying from the product, and a 1 in 22 chance of having their life saved – if all assumptions are right. A huge roulette wheel with 1,000 spaces would have only one where the product was lethal but there would be 45 where a life was saved. That’s more persuasive.

For me, though, it would be insane. The same roulette wheel would have one slot where I died immediately and only one slot where I might have my life saved in future. I am not doing that!

The Recalculation

Dr Quack: We have more data in and it turns out that this product does not stop infection after all but it does reduce deaths by half.

Dr Sane: I am very unsure I can trust you now after your enthusiastic claim of an amazing product has been proved totally wrong. However, let’s roll with it and see what you are claiming now.

Your vaccine doesn’t stop people catching Ebola – it just means that, if they do, they’re half as likely to die.

For my local colleagues, that changes things.

Without the vaccine, in 10,000 of them, about 800 would catch Ebola and 500 would die.

If your vaccine halves mortality, that means 250 deaths instead of 500.

So 250 lives saved in 10,000 vaccinated.

That’s a 1 in 40 chance of benefiting – not bad but half as good as what you originally claimed.

Now let’s look at my situation.

For Western doctors, we estimated a 1 in 1,000 risk of dying from Ebola.

If your vaccine halves that risk, it becomes 1 in 2,000.

So the benefit for me is a 1 in 2,000 chance of not dying because of the vaccine.

And we’re still assuming the vaccine’s risk of death is 1 in 1,000.

That means I am nearly twice as likely to die from the vaccine as to be saved by it.

Why would I do that?

Conclusion

Dr Sane just did the maths.

The same logic applies to any preventative.

Claiming that a product causes less harm than the disease is meaningless when harm from the product is guaranteed, but disease is only a risk. It is also unethical because it is almost certain that the people harmed will not be the same individuals who benefited. The only honest measure of value is the number who must be treated to prevent one case or death, compared with the number who will be harmed.

The arithmetic is simple. It is hard to tell whether people are not taking the time to think about this or a being wilfully blind.