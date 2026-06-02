Dr Clare Craig

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Trish Chedgzoy's avatar
Trish Chedgzoy
9h

I agree ALL chemo is toxic and tortures women. Just like how gung ho they are chopping our breast off, taking out our wombs, butchering our vaginas and making us lay on our backs to give birth 100% satanic and anti-woman!!

Ps our afterbirth should not be clamped off but left intact for at least 4hours to make sure the life saving life giving minerals and vitamins reach our beloved babies. ( they make money from our afterbirths )

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
5h

the test was never going to yield any result.

for in doing so it would have cut the sales of chemotherapy by 98 %.

and there is no way that that result would have been allowed to happen...

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