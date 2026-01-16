Dr Clare Craig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leynia's avatar
Leynia
5h

Quite an interesting read, an obviously concerning one. The knowledge, time, and effort you have devoted to this matter over the years deserves the highest thanks and praise.

Reply
Share
Alexandra Chambers's avatar
Alexandra Chambers
5h

Thank you for all you do and for catalyzing the much needed scientific evolution

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clare Craig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture