Two months ago, at the beginning of November 2025, the press was, again, full of articles claiming the covid virus was worse for children than the covid vaccines. This is not the first time the press has amplified this idea and the excuse this time was a publication in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

I wrote to the editor to explain the way the data was being misinterpreted. Their letters are limited to 250 words but they allowed me 750 words in which to tell them the issues.

The paper is flawed in multiple ways and the authors have admitted as much.

Two months later, my letter has been published along with two other letter of concern and a reply from the authors.

Here is the letter:

Vascular and inflammatory diseases after COVID-19 infection and vaccination in children

I wish to raise several concerns regarding the recent analysis by Alexia Sampri and colleagues on vascular and inflammatory disease after COVID-19 infection and vaccination in children and young people in England.1 There are notable inconsistencies between the reported results and other national data, as well as methodological limitations that could materially affect the conclusions. Importantly, the analysis treats infection and vaccination as mutually exclusive exposures, although vaccination did not prevent infection. Any vaccine-associated myocarditis risk is additive to post-infection risk, not an alternative. No data were presented on post-infection risk by vaccination status—given evidence of immune priming, this analysis should have been imperative before inferring vaccine benefit.2

First, the myocarditis and pericarditis counts are inconsistent with national data. Myocarditis and pericarditis almost invariably require hospital assessment for diagnosis. Out-of-hospital diagnoses are extremely rare. Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) therefore provide a reliable incidence measure. HES recorded 226 episodes of myocarditis or pericarditis in individuals younger than 18 years between April, 2020, and March, 2022. There were also 18 deaths from myocarditis and one from pericarditis. By contrast, the authors originally reported 650 events (based on HES and deaths) after infection alone (appendix p 8; consequent to this letter corrected to 425 by the authors). In table 2, the authors added emergency-care data to produce 1330 events. This process is likely to have involved double counting encounters that appear in both datasets, not individuals. Similarly, for April, 2021–March, 2023, HES shows 248 episodes among individuals aged 5–17 years, whereas table 2 claims 900 events in this age group from August, 2021, to December, 2022.

The Nature Communications study by Copland and colleagues is directly relevant because it analysed a subset of the same UK National Health Service-linked datasets, using similar definitions and timeframes, providing a key consistency check.3 Copland and colleagues reported a post-infection rate of approximately five myocarditis cases per million in unvaccinated individuals aged 5–17 years, and a post-vaccination rate of 18 per million following a second vaccine dose in male adolescents, in a 6-week timeframe with risk returning rapidly to baseline. The estimate by Sampri and colleagues of 22 per million post-infection in all individuals aged 5–17 years over the course of 6 months is therefore implausibly high and would imply a higher post-infection risk in vaccinated children, suggesting possible immune priming or misclassification. Furthermore, HES data show record paediatric myocarditis and pericarditis attendances in 2023–24; reviewers should have insisted on inclusion of later data.

The appendix (p 14) indicates a crude incidence after vaccination of 139 per million per year (approximately 68·5 per million for 6 months). If modelling reduces a raw HES-based rate from 68·5 per million to 8·5 per million, the basis for that adjustment should be transparently explained. Multiple adjustments appear to have reversed the rates after infection and vaccination. Moreover, the vaccinated person-years are high relative to national uptake, suggesting denominator inflation.

Second, there are discrepancies in counts of paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (PIMS or MIS-C). The appendix (p 2) lists 590 cases of PIMS or MIS-C in undiagnosed and 545 in diagnosed cohorts (total 1135; January, 2020–March, 2022). A linked-data study of English hospital admissions identified 1575 cases up to December, 2021, rising to 1815 by mid-2022 and to 1835 by February, 2023.4 Several hundred cases are unaccounted for.

Third, there are issues with presenting diseases of the young as a vaccine benefit. PIMS disproportionately affects younger children (approximately 80% of cases occur in those younger than 11 years), who were largely unvaccinated during the study period. Similarly, approximately 80% of Kawasaki disease occurs in those younger than 5 years. Implying that vaccination of teenagers provided them with protection from these inflammatory conditions is misleading; the apparent difference reflects underlying age risk, not vaccine effect.

A striking disparity reported in the appendix (p 17) but not discussed in the text was a week 1 adjusted hazard ratio for myocarditis and pericarditis of 11·27 in individuals aged 5–11 years compared with 5·48 in those aged 12–17 years and no sex difference. These findings contradict all previous evidence that myocarditis mainly affects male adolescents and might reflect overadjustment.

Fourth, there are unequal time frames and cumulative risk. The infection cohort spans January, 2020–December, 2022, whereas the vaccination cohort covers only August, 2021–December, 2022. The earlier infection period coincided with restricted testing, when positive children were disproportionately hospitalised for other conditions, inflating apparent morbidity. Comparisons should have been restricted to aligned timeframes.

Notably, Sampri and colleagues reported increased rates of several conditions 5–26 weeks after infection, which coincided with the vaccine rollout period. This overlap raises the possibility that part of the observed post-infection signal was vaccine-related rather than infection-related.

The marked discrepancy between claimed case numbers in this paper and other data sources must be addressed. Without these corrections, the conclusion that infection poses greater risk than vaccination cannot be supported.

Competing Interests

I declare no competing interests.

During the preparation of this work the author used ChatGPT 4.0 in order to make the submission concise enough to meet the word limit.

