Dr Clare Craig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuffysays's avatar
Stuffysays
Dec 13

I have noticed that the general public appear to be totally ignoring all the hysteria coming from the NHS and the media. I was in a supermarket yesterday full of old people and only one was wearing a mask. In conversation with a bunch of pensioners in their 80s, they all told me they thought the NHS was a terrible thing, hospitals were more likely to give you an infection and kill you, the BBC lied all the time and politicians were simply getting worse. So it looks like the Covid Hysteria taught them all a lesson on not being so trusting and gullible!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Clare Craig and others
Iain Noble's avatar
Iain Noble
Dec 13

Thanks for making this chapter public Clare. It will fall on deaf ears of course.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Clare Craig · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture