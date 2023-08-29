Dr Clare Craig

Robert McDonnell
Robert McDonnell
Aug 29, 2023

Once it becomes impossible to reasonably claim that the experimental covid vaxxines were/are beneficial then the obvious trick is to discontinue publishing the evidence that reveals the awful truth.

The same 'remedy' was employed by the NSW authorities in Australia as soon as the rates of hospitalisation and ICU admissions were far higher for the vaccinated than for the unvaccinated. Reporting by vax status was immediately stopped.

Dr Clare has been a shining light in the darkness where others have tried to conceal the truth about covid and the human tragedy that the reckless use of these vaxxines has wrought.

Joel Smalley
Joel Smalley
Aug 30, 2023

Dynamite. Some extra summary stats which I think would be useful for winter 22/23.

Increase in non-COVID deaths due to vaccination: 14%

Increase in COVID deaths due to vaccination: 64%

Worst affected are the youngest ages.

Full table:

Non-COVID Excess % change COVID Excess % change

18-39 1,106 411 37% 27 23 85%

40-49 2,114 231 11% 50 40 80%

50-59 6,593 63 1% 160 120 75%

60-69 14,743 863 6% 435 313 72%

70-79 32,115 3,170 10% 1,257 867 69%

80+ 83,758 14,427 17% 4,230 2,572 61%

Total 140,429 19,165 14% 6,159 3,935 64%

