Dr Clare Craig

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
:yulia:'s avatar
:yulia:
Jul 24, 2023Edited

Hello,

I am going to comment here, although my comment is unrelated to this article. I hope you don't mind.

I've just listened to you on Doc Malik's podcast, which I much enjoyed. I experienced similar toxicity, political games, dishonesty and data manipulation that you and Malik discussed but in research in a prestigious institution in one of the cities you trained in, and I know from ex colleagues and friends (many of whom survivors of abuse and bullying in academia) that it's widespread in the UK and not specific to the lab I worked for. In our collective experience biological sciences are dominated by psychopaths.

I wanted to post some information that you might want to examine yourself.

According to Denis Rancourt's analyses, there was no pandemic.

https://denisrancourt.ca

Eric Coppolino's open letter to Denis Rancourt:

https://planetwavesfm.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-prof-denis-rancourt

If you'd like to challenge your knowledge of virology and the methodology used, I invite you to examine Mark Bailey's paper and its references. To me, it was eye opening.

https://drsambailey.com/a-farewell-to-virology-expert-edition/

If you'd like to challenge your ideas about vaccines, I recommend reading and listening to this wonderful woman, Suzanne Humphries.

https://drsuzanne.net/

Alison McDowell's research into human capital markets is fascinating and this interview might be of interest: https://www.thehighersidechats.com/alison-mcdowell-human-capital-markets-predatory-philanthropy-the-gamified-world/

Thank you for your work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Clare Craig
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture